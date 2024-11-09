Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,786. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

