Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 9.9 %

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $717.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 820,669 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 421,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

