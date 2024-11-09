Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 2,567,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

