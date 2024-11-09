Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 22,168 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 6.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XDEC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

