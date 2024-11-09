Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,119 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.