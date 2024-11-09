Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter.

IWC opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $998.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

