Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.20 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

