Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $398.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $276.09 and a 12 month high of $399.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

