Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,847 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

