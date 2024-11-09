Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Onestream stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,432. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,746,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,017,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,780,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

