Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Price

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $248.41. 1,376,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,854. Cencora has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.76.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.13. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $3,579,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.