Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

NYSE:BILL traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. 4,849,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.59. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares valued at $209,866. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BILL by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

