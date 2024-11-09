RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.580 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 2,443,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

