Reviewing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) & Its Rivals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s competitors have a beta of 3.53, indicating that their average stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 1004 2598 3462 160 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.16 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $41.49 billion $2.47 billion 10.49

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -996.25% -28.26% -11.27%

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK competitors beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

