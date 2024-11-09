Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 4306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,172.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,172.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,320.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,715 shares of company stock worth $299,172. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

