Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

