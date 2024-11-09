Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
