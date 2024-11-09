Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.80. Redwire shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 215,229 shares traded.

RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

