Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Rayonier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.400 EPS.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 1,209,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,361. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

