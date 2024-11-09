Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $564.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

