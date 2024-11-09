Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

RDUS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 201,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,154. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Radius Recycling’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

