Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) SVP James Matthew Vaughn Sells 1,379 Shares

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) SVP James Matthew Vaughn sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $22,932.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,028 shares in the company, valued at $249,915.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $558.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -8.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

