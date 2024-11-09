QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 26.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.