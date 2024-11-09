Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.190- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 807,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.