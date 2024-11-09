Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $10.31. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 75,465 shares changing hands.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
