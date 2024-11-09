Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $10.31. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 75,465 shares changing hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 935,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 80,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

