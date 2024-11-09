PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. PTC also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-6.300 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC
PTC Trading Up 1.5 %
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $626.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at PTC
In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.