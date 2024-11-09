PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. PTC also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-6.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.31. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $626.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

