ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $109.88, with a volume of 1307559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.08.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,490,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,032,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

