Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP Sells $1,061,250.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
PCOR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 1,343,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
