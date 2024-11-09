Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $88,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $128.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

