Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,924,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,420,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $369.57 and a twelve month high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.