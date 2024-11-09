Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $403,310.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,143 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,718.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,143 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,718.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,738,548. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 384.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 5,007,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Premier by 60.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after buying an additional 772,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 6.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 281,131 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

