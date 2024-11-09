Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $536.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $538.49.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

