Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $98.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

