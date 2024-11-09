Piper Sandler Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $105.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

GILD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

