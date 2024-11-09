Piper Sandler Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $5.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 564,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,141. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Paul Talmo acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,934.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TELA Bio news, CTO Paul Talmo purchased 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,934.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 64,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 155,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,623. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 182,220 shares of company stock worth $409,995. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

