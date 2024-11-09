Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PNW traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,640. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

