Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Performant Financial Trading Down 8.0 %

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 381,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Performant Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

