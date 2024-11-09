PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

