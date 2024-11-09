PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Macquarie

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,848. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.9% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,630 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,117,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 91.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 1,266,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

