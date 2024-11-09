Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 126,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equifax by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Equifax by 183.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $271.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $180.31 and a one year high of $309.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

