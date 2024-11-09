Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.94 and last traded at $228.94, with a volume of 8178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $303,478.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,978,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,599,670.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,382 shares of company stock worth $11,805,199 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.