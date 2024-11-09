Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Sells $34,986.60 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,476.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.36. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $64.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

