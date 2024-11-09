Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $178.83, with a volume of 408187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $524.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

