Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 29,577,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,307.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 729,633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $35,387,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

