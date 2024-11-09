OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. OPENLANE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.44. 1,134,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

