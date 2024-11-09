Objective Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $34.09 on Friday, hitting $831.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $896.31 and a 200 day moving average of $867.53. The company has a market cap of $789.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.