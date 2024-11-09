Objective Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,175 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $198.20. 255,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.74 and a 52-week high of $198.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

