Objective Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. 556,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,943. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $202.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

