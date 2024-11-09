Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and traded as high as $37.79. Northway Financial shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
