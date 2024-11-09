Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 86.34% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Noodles & Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 212,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,105. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

