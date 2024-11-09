Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $22.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.04. 1,148,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $140.92 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,596.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,596.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

